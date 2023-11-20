Taylor Swift Scripts History By Becoming Most-Awarded Female Artist At BBMA’s, Ties With Drake For Most-Awarded Artist Of All Time

Taylor Swift is indeed unstoppable. The singing sensation has been breaking records for a while now and it does not seem that she is going to stop anytime soon. With her sheer hard work and extraordinary talent, Tay has yet again proved she is the best for a reason. At the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, the singer took home a whopping ten awards and became the most-awarded female artist at the BBMAs, but has now tied with Drake.

Tay is currently on the South American leg of her Eras Tour. On Sunday, when the BBMAs were held, Tay was scheduled to perform in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, she made sure to send a beautiful message to her fans for helping her bag ten trophies.

The Love Story singer was nominated for 20 categories and did not disappoint as she won half of them. Taylor Swift won awards for Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Selling Song, Top Country Female Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, and Top Billboard Global (Excluding US) Artist.

Reacting to her big win and becoming the most-awarded female at the BBMAs, the Lavender Haze singer said in a video shared by the awards’ official X handle, “Well this is unreal… the fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards — I’m talking to the fans specifically.” “None of this happens without you. The Billboards base everything on what you are listening to and what you’re passionate about, and I’m so honored that this year you made The Eras Tour so magical. You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings. I just love you so much.” Taylor called herself the luckiest person to have loving fans around her and thanked them.

Well, Swift was not the highest-awarded artist at the 2023 BBMAs, as Morgan Wallen went home with 11 awards. However, with a total of 39 BBMA trophies, she has now tied with Drake, who also won five this year.

Congratulations, Taylor Swift, for her big win!

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch In 2023: From It’s a Wonderful Life To Love Actually, These Classics Will Make Your Holiday Merry & Bright!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News