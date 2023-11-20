2023 Billboard Music Awards took place on Nov 19 and recognised the game-changers in the music world. Taylor Swift led the nominations with as many as 20 nods. She was competing against Drake, who owns the title of biggest BBMA winner with 13 wins. Selena Gomez and Rema took home another trophy for Calm Down. Scroll below for the complete list of winners.
The music awards show was available for streaming on BBMAs.watch. Morgan Wallen, Bebe Rexha, Mariah Carey, David Guetta, and many others entertained the fans with their stunning performances.
Taylor Swift fans had their fingers crossed as she competed in as many as 20 of the 71 categories. Morgan Wallen and SZA tied with 17 nods each, while The Weeknd followed with 16. But who took the trophies home?
Take a look at the complete list of winners at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (Artists):
Top New Artist
Zach Bryan
Top Duo/Group
Fuerza Regida
Top Hot 100 Producer
Joey Moi
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Nominees: Drake, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan
Top Radio Songs Artist
Nominees: Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Nominees: Jason Aldean, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Oliver Anthony Music, Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Nominees: Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Nominees: Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, NewJeans, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
SZA
Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist
Beyoncé
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Top Rap Female Artist
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist
Drake
Top Country Artist
Nominees: Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan
Top Country Male Artist
Nominees: Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan
Top Country Female Artist
Nominees: Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Touring Artist
Nominees: George Strait, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Artist
Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group
Arctic Monkeys
Top Rock Touring Artist
Coldplay
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist
Nominees: Karol G, Rosalía, Shakira
Top Latin Duo/Group
Nominees: Eslabon Armado, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artist
Nominees: Daddy Yankee, Karol G, RBD
Top Global K-Pop Artist
Nominees: Jimin, NewJeans, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
BLACKPINK
Top Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Beyoncé
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist
Here’s a list of album winners at the 2023 Billboards Music Awards:
Top Billboard 200 Album
Nominees: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss, Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS, Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time, SZA, SOSTaylor Swift, Midnights
Top Soundtrack
Barbie: The Album
Top R&B Album
SZA, SOS
Top Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Top Country Album
Nominees: Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs, Growin’ Up, Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time, Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Rock Album
Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Top K-Pop Album
Nominees: Jimin, FACE, NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’, Stray Kids, 5-STAR, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
Top Christian Album
Anne Wilson, My Jesus
Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One
Check out the list of the 2023 BBMAs winners in song awards:
Top Hot 100 Song
Nominees: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin'”, Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”, Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”, SZA, “Kill Bill”, Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top Streaming Song
Nominees: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”, Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”, SZA, “Kill Bill”, Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”, Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Radio Song
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Top Selling Song
Nominees: Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”, Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”, Miley Cyrus,”Flowers”, Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”, Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top Collaboration
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin'”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Top R&B Song
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Top Rap Song
Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”
Top Country Song
Nominees: Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”, Luke Combs, “Fast Car”, Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”, Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”, Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Rock Song
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Latin Song
Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Top Global K-Pop Song
Nominees: Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”, Jimin, “Like Crazy”, Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven”, NewJeans, “Ditto”, NewJeans, “OMG”
Top Afrobeats Song
Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Nominees: Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”, Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”, Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”
Top Christian Song
Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”
Top Gospel Song
CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”
There was also a special award this season. Check it out below:
Chart Achievement Award
- Mariah Carey
Note: Some of the category winners are yet to be updated.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the 2023 Billboards Music Awards.
