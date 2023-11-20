2023 Billboard Music Awards took place on Nov 19 and recognised the game-changers in the music world. Taylor Swift led the nominations with as many as 20 nods. She was competing against Drake, who owns the title of biggest BBMA winner with 13 wins. Selena Gomez and Rema took home another trophy for Calm Down. Scroll below for the complete list of winners.

The music awards show was available for streaming on BBMAs.watch. Morgan Wallen, Bebe Rexha, Mariah Carey, David Guetta, and many others entertained the fans with their stunning performances.

Taylor Swift fans had their fingers crossed as she competed in as many as 20 of the 71 categories. Morgan Wallen and SZA tied with 17 nods each, while The Weeknd followed with 16. But who took the trophies home?

Take a look at the complete list of winners at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (Artists):

Top New Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Hot 100 Producer

Joey Moi

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Nominees: Drake, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Nominees: Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Nominees: Jason Aldean, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Oliver Anthony Music, Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Nominees: Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Nominees: Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, NewJeans, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

SZA

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyoncé

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

Drake

Top Country Artist

Nominees: Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

Nominees: Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Nominees: Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

Nominees: George Strait, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

Nominees: Karol G, Rosalía, Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

Nominees: Eslabon Armado, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Nominees: Daddy Yankee, Karol G, RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist

Nominees: Jimin, NewJeans, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

BLACKPINK

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Here’s a list of album winners at the 2023 Billboards Music Awards:

Top Billboard 200 Album

Nominees: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss, Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS, Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time, SZA, SOSTaylor Swift, Midnights

Top Soundtrack

Barbie: The Album

Top R&B Album

SZA, SOS

Top Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Top Country Album

Nominees: Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs, Growin’ Up, Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time, Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Top K-Pop Album

Nominees: Jimin, FACE, NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’, Stray Kids, 5-STAR, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Top Christian Album

Anne Wilson, My Jesus

Top Gospel Album

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One

Check out the list of the 2023 BBMAs winners in song awards:

Top Hot 100 Song

Nominees: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin'”, Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”, Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”, SZA, “Kill Bill”, Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Top Streaming Song

Nominees: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”, Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”, SZA, “Kill Bill”, Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”, Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Top Radio Song

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Top Selling Song

Nominees: Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”, Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”, Miley Cyrus,”Flowers”, Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”, Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Top Collaboration

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin'”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Top R&B Song

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Top Rap Song

Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

Top Country Song

Nominees: Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”, Luke Combs, “Fast Car”, Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”, Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”, Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Top Latin Song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Top Global K-Pop Song

Nominees: Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”, Jimin, “Like Crazy”, Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven”, NewJeans, “Ditto”, NewJeans, “OMG”

Top Afrobeats Song

Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Nominees: Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”, Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”, Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”

Top Christian Song

Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”

Top Gospel Song

CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”

There was also a special award this season. Check it out below:

Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Note: Some of the category winners are yet to be updated.

Congratulations to all the winners!

