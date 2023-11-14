Taylor Swift has been making a lot of noise, and the reasons are diverse. The changes in Karma’s lyrics to impress boyfriend Travis Kelce have sent netizens into a meltdown. The couple has been attending games and tours to support each other since the dating rumors first began doing rounds in July 2023. The Eras Tour concert film is also a huge blockbuster. And all of that has helped Tay become the most-loved celebrity on Instagram. Scroll below as we list the Top 5.

With Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour reaching various countries across the globe, the Love Story singer’s fan following has increased by leaps and bounds. Plus, with so much happening around, fans have been actively following each and every update on her social media platform. Despite BFF Selena Gomez being the most followed female celebrity on Instagram, it looks like Tay is the one who receives the most love.

As per a report by DailyMail via Netinfluencer.com, Taylor Swift, who has a 296 million family on IG, gets an average of 7.8 million likes per post. She tops the list of most-loved celebrities on Instagram. Her best friend and singer, Selena Gomez, despite 430 million followers, gets 6.1 million likes per post on average.

It is also to be noted that Selena Gomez is often on and off on her Instagram, which could be a possible reason behind the low interaction rate on her official handle.

Euphoria actress Zendaya is third on the list. She enjoys a following of 185 million, which is much less than the aforementioned beauties. But the interaction rate seems pretty great, as she gets an average of 5.7 million likes per post. In fact, it is even more than the combined likes of Kylie Jenner and Olivia Rodrigo, who’re 9th and 10th on the list.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has left behind big names at the age of 21. With about 39.7 million followers, her fans shower her massive love with 4.3 million likes on average. Mind-boggling, isn’t it?

Last but not the least is another 21-year-old. We’re talking about Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish, who has a massive following of 110 million on the social media platform. She receives an average of 3.4 million likes per post and is #5 on the list of most-loved celebrities on Instagram.

