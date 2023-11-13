Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has had a phenomenal run at the box office. After Barbenheimer, it would be safe to say that the singing sensation has recreated the magic all over social media as fans share videos celebrating and grooving inside the theatre halls. There’s no doubt that it has the potential to conquer the throne of the highest-grossing concert film of all time, and there’s one masterstroke that could help Tay achieve that feat against Michael Jackson’s This Is It. Scroll below for all the details!

As per Box Office Mojo, The Eras Tour concert film has grossed $240.91 million at the worldwide box office so far. It was premiered in Los Angeles on October 11, and the response was highly favorable. To the rest of the world, the movie was available on 13th October. It documents Swift’s 2023-24 Eras tour and is directed by Sam Wrench.

Today marks a one-month completion of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at the worldwide box office. The concert movie was supposed to enjoy a 4-week run at the ticket windows. But reportedly, distributors and theatre owners in North America have requested the Bad Blood singer to extend the run. The terrific response continues to convert into footfalls, and it is sure to benefit both parties.

If Taylor Swift agrees, that would indeed turn out to be a masterstroke at the box office. Currently, Michael Jackson: This Is It is the highest-grossing concert film, with lifetime earnings of $261 million worldwide. With an extended run, Tay‘s concert film may be able to break that record and achieve all new milestones. This sounds like a no-brainer but of course, there are multiple factors involved. Only time will tell if The Eras Tour will be available for a few more weeks at the theatre screens.

Meanwhile, there also has been a debate whether This Is It should be considered as a concert film. Michael Jackson was preparing for his concert series but passed away 18 days prior to it. The film documents his prep, including dance rehearsals, behind-the-scenes footage, auditions, and costume designs. Basically, it remains closest to the theme. Hence, it is considered in the list of highest-grossing concert films of all time.

This Is It was released in theatres worldwide on October 28, 2009, and was initially planned for a limited 2-week run. The massive sales and box office records, along with the vast demand, led to the theatrical run being extended by 2-3 weeks across the globe.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Movie Screening Suspended In Israel, Netizens Wonder If “Gigi Hadid Asked Her To Do This” As Others Say “She’s Finally Doing Something” & “It’s The Bare Minimum”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News