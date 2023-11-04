It’s Taylor Swift’s era, and we are living in it. She is here; she is conquering and garnering love from everyone. From her concert tour to her love life with Travis Kelce – Taylor is all over the news. Currently, she is leading the headlines for her recently released concert movie ‘The Eras Tour’ movie in the theatres, and while we are enjoying all the bits, there have been a few complaints from the moviegoers who went to watch other films like The Exorcist: Believer and Killers Of The Flower Moon.

While the numbers have slowed down at the box office, The Eras Tour movie has seen a glorious run since its release. Taylor indeed has such an immense impact on her audience that no one can sit still through the film and not scream her song’s lyrics from the top of their lungs. Scroll ahead to know what is happening in the theatres!

It’s surprising that the theatre walls are not strong enough to hold all the thumpings and screamings of Taylor Swift’s song notes as it is disrupting the moviegoers’ mood to watch other films, including The Exorcist: Believer and Killers Of The Flower Moon. Many have started complaining; Connor Petrey, editor in chief of movie and television review site Cinefied, said that he heard notes of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ while watching Martin Scorsese‘s directorial Killers Of The Flower Moon. Petrey added, as quoted in Live Mint, “It was kind of spoiled by some serious thumping on the wall from the speakers.”

Others who went to watch The Exorcist: Believer grew irritated yet amused as all they could hear was Taylor Swift’s songs while watching a horror flick. Even after pushing the release date, The Exorcist makers couldn’t help but see the flood of the Taylor blues. While announcing the postponed date, producer Jason Blum had tweeted, “Look what you made me do.”

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ has created a massive wave at the box office by grossing $200 million in its first three weekends, according to box-office data from Comscore.

Well, clearly, it is Taylor Swift’s world, and we are living in it! Have you watched the ‘The Eras Tour’ movie yet?

