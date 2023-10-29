Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going strong as a couple, and Swifties can already hear wedding bells. Since July, the two have been seeing each other, and earlier this month, they made it official with many of their public appearances. While the duo is not afraid to make it official, a new report claims that Tay has already found her “the one” in the NFL star and things are a lot more serious than we had imagined.

It all began after Travis revealed that he attended Tay’s Eras Tour show in Kansas City and even wanted to slip his special friendship bracelet with his number on it to the singer. But, he could not do so or even talk to her Tay does not speak ahead of her show. Even though he could not meet Tay, he did win Swifties’ hearts with his sweet gesture. A few months later, it was reported that Tay and Travis had been secretly hanging out together and the Lover singer also cheered for Trav during one of his games.

A few months into their almost first meeting, the duo is going strong and their fans are now counting on this relationship. Taylor Swift’s fans believe the singer is happier than ever with Travis Kelce and the latter’s many gestures, including asking her bodyguard to step aside as he looks after his queen, are garnering praises.

Now, a source told Yahoo Entertainment that the Love Story singer and NFL player are “already making plans for the future.” The insider added that Kelce and Tay are also planning to have babies soon and are talking about getting married. The source said, “He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for. He said he can see himself marrying Taylor.”

If these reports are to be believed, we might hear wedding bells soon. We’re sure Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will make a beautiful married couple, keeping in mind how the Lavender Haze singer is already close to Kelce’s mother and family.

