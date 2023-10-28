Daniel Radcliffe is probably one the most honest actors out there, as he has always been open about his personal struggles with fame and how he has dealt with them throughout his career. In an interview, he also opened up about his medical condition, revealing that he used to have severe cluster headaches which were extremely painful. In a different interview, he also revealed that he took blood pressure medication to control his cluster headaches. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, it was recently rumoured that Daniel Radcliffe might play the role of Wolverine after his fans got to know that he has been bulking up. Even though the actor said he would love to take on the role, he shared that he was putting on weight because he got obsessed with hitting the gym.

Circling back to Daniel Radcliffe’s health issues, according to The Independent, the Harry Potter star shared he was often on blood pressure medication and have an ECG every so often in order to control his cluster headaches. The actor’s condition refers to a neurological disorder defined by reoccurring, severe headaches on one side of the head. In an interview, Radcliffe shared, “It’s very rare evidently, but it’s exceptionally painful. It makes a migraine look quite tame. At the time, I thought I was being a wuss. I was taking 12 [strong painkillers] a day and going, ‘Why do I still have a headache?'”

It was eventually a trip to the doctor and a series of injections that eased the actor’s pain. The British star has also been open about his earlier addiction with alcohol. He once shared that he was never drunk at work, but he drank nightly.

Speaking about his addiction, Radcliffe stated, “A lot of drinking happened toward the end of Potter and for a little bit after it finished. It was panic a little bit, not knowing what to do next. Not being comfortable enough in who I was to remain sober.”

Daniel Radcliffe, for the unversed, has been sober since 2010, revealing that he gave up the drinking addiction with the help of his friends. He shared that even at his lowest point he loved his job and loved going to set, and there was never a day where his own feelings would affect how he was on set.

