Rachel Zegler has been facing the heat from the Internet ever since she was announced as Snow White in the live-action remake of Disney’s iconic animation Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Along the same lines, the new movie has been simply titled Snow White. The actress, during an interaction with Andrew Garfield, once addressed the controversy of her being roped-in for the titular character. Scroll down to know the details.

Rachel Zegler’s live-action remake of Disney Snow White recently made headlines when the makers introduced the first look of the movie, where the actress can be seen surrounded by CGI-developed seven dwarves. This quickly ensued chaos as the Internet was furious over the heavy usage of CGI when the makers could have simply hired people in real life.

Circling back to Rachel Zegler’s interview, according to People Magazine, the actress in January 2022 recalled how her casting announcement was a huge thing since it was trending on Twitter for days. You ask why? The social media users were not elated with the makers’ choice with Zegler in lead. Addressing the same, Andrew Garfield, said “Ah, those people. The people that we need to educate. The people that we need to love into awareness.” To this Zegler replied, “We need to love them in the right direction.” She added, “At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I’m really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess.”

Rachel Zegler further shed light upon how she is the first Latina to bag the lead Disney role. She shared that she never imagined that this would be a possibility for her in a million years. “You don’t normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries,” said Zegler.

The actress continued that one does not particularly see people who look like her. For the unversed, Snow White is the latest of Disney’s live-action remakes.

The animation giant previously reimagined Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, Aladdin and Dumbo with live-action remakes.

Disney’s Snow White will also star Gal Gadot as the Evil Stepmother. The much-awaited movie is being helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man 2 director Marc Webb and is produced by The Little Mermaid fame Marc Platt.

This is not the first time an actor has faced backlash for being roped-in as a lead in a Disney live-action remake. Singer and actress Halle Bailey went through the same fire after she was announced in the lead role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

For more Hollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Keanu Reeves’ Stalker Swam N*ked In His Pool & Took A Shower Due To Her ‘Delusional’ Belief That The John Wick Star “Invited Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News