The son of the original ‘Snow White’ director has slammed Disney’s “woke” live-action remake of the film.

David Hand, whose father of the same name worked with Walt Disney to create the beloved 1937 animated movie, has described the new project as “insulting” to the original picture and suggested that the duo would be “turning in their graves”.

Rachel Zegler stars in the title role in the new movie and sparked controversy by calling the original flick “extremely dated” while hinting at an overhaul of the plot but Hand feels that her views “misunderstand” the animated film.

The 91-year-old, who worked as a designer for Disney during the 1990s, told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “I mean, it’s a whole different concept, and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it.”

“I think it’s pathetic that people feel that way… these are art forms in the world of film today.”

‘Snow White’ is the latest live-action remake by Disney – following the likes of ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Lady and the Tramp’ – and Hand finds it “insulting” to see the way that the studio treats its classic work.

He said: “I’m afraid of what they’re going to do with the early films… their thoughts are just so radical now.

“They change the stories, they change the thought processes of the characters, they just aren’t the original stories anymore. They’re making up new woke things and I’m just not into any of that.

“I find it quite frankly a bit insulting that they may have done with some of these classic films.

“There’s no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did… I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves.”

