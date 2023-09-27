Daveed Diggs is to be a father for the first time. The ‘Little Mermaid’ actor and his partner Emmy Raver-Lampman have taken to Instagram to show off pictures from a recent maternity shoot.

In the shoot images, the 41-year-old star can be seen laughing and kissing the ‘Umbrella Academy’ actress as they both held her bump.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman captioned the joint post: “We can’t wait to meet you [heart emoji] (sic)”

Check out Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman’s joint post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emmy.raver.lampman (@emmyraver)

The couple met in 2015 when they were both part of the original Broadway cast of ‘Hamilton’, with Daveed playing Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson and the 35-year-old beauty part of the ensemble, with their friendship turning romantic a few years later.

In March 2021, the usually-private couple appeared on the cover of Architectural Digest together to talk about their Mandy Cheng-designed home in California, and admitted it was at the center of their plans to build a life together.

Emmy Raver-Lampman said, “This may be our first house together, but I already see us and our families and our community and our passions everywhere I look.” Daveed Diggs added, “Having a home like this definitely makes it harder to be away. Now I really understand what it means to miss home; because there is really no other place I want to be.”

The ‘Snowpiercer’ actor recently discussed his concerns for the future of the world amid climate change. He told The Independent, “The kinds of weather we’re experiencing now are different than any point in the rest of my life. And you become aware that that means something… It’s the thing I think about. I think we’re at a pretty critical moment in terms of the discussion of where we go with the way we treat the planet…”

He continued, “We could start by prioritising the climate, and maybe that will help us have a different future. We don’t know what that is. I think there’s no way to predict how far gone we already are. But it doesn’t have to be like that.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kanye West May Be All Hot & Heavy With Bianca Censori But His Ex-Girlfriend Julia Fox Is Currently Exposing Their ‘S*x-Less’ Romance: “There, Like, Wasn’t Any”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News