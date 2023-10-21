There is no day in the past couple of months that has passed by without Taylor Swift making headlines. The pop sensation has been in the news for many reasons, including her Eras tour, the movie based on the same, the box office-breaking run that she has been having, and, of course, her rumored relationship with the Kansas City Chief Travis Kelce. The latter has dominated every mainstream headline, and their ‘Love Story’ has become the talk of the town across the globe. New reports have a happy update to offer for the Swifties.

If you were away from the news, Taylor and Travis were first rumored to be seeing each other in early September. Soon, she was spotted at the Chief’s game and even had many of her big wigs friends all rooting for Kelce. Soon, their outings and hints became very clear, and the world was convinced that sparks were flying around them.

Now, the latest report is talking about the current status of their relationship, and a source confirms that it is no more just a fling between two top-tier celebs but Taylor Swift is now falling in love with Travis Kelce, and the feeling is same at his end too. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per The Sun, via Daily Mail, a source who is close to Taylor Swift’s best friend Blake Lively said, “Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis. She is trying to keep it together, but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way.”

The source said that the relationship with Travis Kelce has taken off for Taylor Swift like her wildest dreams, “He courted her,” the source continued. “And it was not her typical, ‘Hey, you’re hot, let’s go out,’ sorta thing. He actually courted her and she feels like she is the luckiest gal in the world right now.”

The source confirms that Travis Kelce has already won Taylor Swift’s parents, who have been harsh critics of her ex relationships. The source said, “All that they ever want is for Taylor to be with someone who keeps her safe and who loves her for her.” Even their friends are now rooting for them to be together and in love. “Travis is a gentleman and although it is maybe too soon to say, everyone really feels like she has finally met her match,” they said.

