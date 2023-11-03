It’s still considered one of the most iconic scenes in the Avenger world when Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers went through a massive transformation in the lab. While we saw him grow bigger and fuller as the character, Chris, in real life, too, went through rigorous gym training to get into the shape of Captain America. Once, he talked about it and shared how tough it had been in an interview. Scroll down to read on.

Chris’ grueling workout routine included exercises that would build his muscles and create a massiveness in his structure. He avoided cardio and kept the focus on his physique. The Grey Man actor has been a part of many successful films, but he would always be remembered as Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Evans talked about how he prioritized gym over consumption of food, and while sharing that, he once said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, “I’m pretty lucky in the sense that my metabolism is pretty quick. Food isn’t always the biggest conflict for me. For me, to get in shape, I just got to spend time in the gym. I don’t have to be as strict with the diet, as I do needing to be strict with the hours spent working out.”

Explaining how bulking up can transform into losing mass with the shoot, Chris said, “This is what happens: You get yourself as big as you can and then as you’re shooting, you slowly get smaller. It’s just what happens. Throughout the movie, you just slowly lose your mass. So you need to come to set as big as you can possibly get yourself in anticipation of exhaustion. And you’re just gonna start shedding pounds.”

Back in 2011, Chris Evans had opened up about his workout regime, which he followed to bulk up for Captain America, and had called it ‘grueling and brutal.’ He had even shared that he would find excuses not to go, but eventually, he did, and it worked.

Talking about what exercises he would follow, the Gifted actor opened up to Men’s Health and said, “We would take two muscle groups, whether it was chest and back or biceps and triceps and we would just destroy those muscles, literally, for about two hours. Then we’d cool down with core and abs.” And Chris had no idea that there were so many ways one could burn oneself out. Apparently, the actor was ‘pretty skinny’ at the initial phase of his Captain America prep, which went for three months. And that is why he never went for cardio, “If I do cardio, I’ll disappear. I just needed to gain size.”

Well, that’s what he did, and we all know how that went and how hot Chris Evans as Captain America looked in all of those years till Avengers: Endgame.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: Deadpool 3 & Captain America 4 Top Priorities For Marvel Once The Hollywood Strikes End, Studio Aims To Stick To Their 2024 Release Dates – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News