Emilia Clarke is one of the Hollywood actresses who proved her worth with sheer dedication and hard work. From getting diagnosed with a severe brain injury to finishing off her commitments with her utmost passion is everything that an actress could show in her work. She has been a part of many prestigious projects, including Me Before You, but she is most famously known for portraying Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones.

Apparently, after finishing filming the first series, Emilia got diagnosed with subarachnoid hemorrhage. While she was almost on the verge of death bed, she wasn’t scared of dying, but she was afraid of something else. In a recent interview, she recalled the time and explained how she felt. Scroll ahead to get the scoop!

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Emilia Clarke recently said how she was scared of losing her job in Game of Thrones, “I wasn’t afraid of dying; I was afraid of being fired! I decided: ‘This is not something that’s going to define me.’ I never gave into any feeling of ‘Why me? This sucks’. I was just like – gotta get back on it.”

She further explained how she wanted to pull the plug, and Emilia Clarke added, “I asked the medical staff to let me die. My job – my entire dream of what life would be – centered on language and communication. Without it, I was lost.” The actress revealed there was a point in time when she felt ashamed of the whole thing and said, “If I’m being brutally honest, the whole thing made me feel very ashamed, like I was broken. As though the producers must think I’m an unreliable person that they’ve hired.”

This interview comes years after the Me Before You actress spoke candidly about her brain injury on Variety’s Actors on Actors conversation when she admitted that she had put so much focus into each season of the HBO hit show as her character Daenerys Targaryen had saved her. She had said, “I couldn’t see anything else; I could only see her, and I could only see the show. And that was my single point of focus that allowed me to not think about anything scary.”

For the unversed, it seems Emilia Clarke is a lot better now, as she had kicked some a*s on the Marvel’s Secret Invasion series.

