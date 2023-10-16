Game Of Thrones, with a 9.2 score on IMDb, remains the most-watched TV show of all time. Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, and others did leave the audience captivated throughout its 8-season journey. GOT was made on a whopping budget of $1.5 million, but do you know how much profit it raked for HBO? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

First released in 2011, GOT managed to bring George RR Martin’s vision alive, and the world of dragons and white-walkers made an alluring watch for its massive fan base. While the last season remains controversial, the fantasy brought unprecedented fame for its star cast – starting from Jason Momoa, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey to Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen, and Kristian Nairn, among others.

There were 73 episodes spanning across the eight seasons of Game Of Thrones, bringing together as many as 566 characters. As per a report by Finance Monthly, HBO had spent an estimated budget of $1.5 billion on GOT. The earnings were improving every season, so it definitely made for a worthy investment.

Games Of Thrones had made earnings of $3.1 billion via HBO subscriptions alone. This is more than 2X its cost, which makes it a highly profitable outing.

Owing to the significant success, HBO went on to work on the prequel, House Of The Dragon. Season 1 was released in 2022 with an estimated budget of $200 million. While the exact earnings remain unknown, it is said that the star cast, including Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and others, took home bigger cheques than their predecessors. Production of Season 2 is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones first aired on April 17, 2011. It concluded with its eighth and final season on May 19, 2019. It was based on George RR Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series and became a cultural phenomenon during its run.

