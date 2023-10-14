With DCEU now expanding, DCU has come to an end, and none of the Justice League superheroes from the latter will be returning to the big screen which includes Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. While it may be sad news for some, it appears Jason Momoa seems to have finally landed his dream role with another DC character. Scroll down to know the details.

Jason Momoa will soon be seen in part two of Aquaman, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 20, 2023 and also stars Amber Heard, Ben Affleck, Nicole Kidman, Michael Keaton, and Patrick Wilson. This will be his last as Aquaman.

Speaking of Jason Momoa, the actor has reportedly struck gold with the role of Lobo- an anti-hero in the DC Universe who works as a foul-mouth interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter and loves his cigars. The actor has apparently been manifesting about getting the role for years and a Reddit video also proves how he was looking forward to playing Lobo in DC movies when instead he got Aquaman in two standalone movies. In the video, Momoa recalls his meeting with DC seniors saying, “So, I go in and I am thinking I am gonna be Lobo or something. And, who fights better than Lobo? I was like who else could I be? And, he[James Gunn] is like- You will be Aquaman.”

Take a look:

According to Coming Soon.Net, industry insider Jeff Sneider, in a podcast, spilled the beans that Jason Momoa has been roped in as Lobo, and an official announcement will come around in early 2024.

“It is true. Jason Momoa is Lobo. Done,” said Sneider adding, “Jason Momoa has been cast as Lobo, and that will be officially announced most likely- I would say around February. It has nothing to do with the strike, it has to do with Aquaman.”

He added, “So Aquaman’s got to do theaters, and then it’ll be on Max after it’s on Max and has played for a week or two on Max or whatever, I think in February maybe March at the latest you’re going to get an announcement about Momoa as Lobo especially if he’s part of the Superman cast.”

Yes, there are rumors that Jason Momoa will play Lobo in DCEU’s first movie, Superman: Legacy. Interestingly, Jason Momoa had shared a video earlier this year where he did drop a hint about a good news. In the video, he said, “Four years ago I was screaming, wasn’t I?” Four years again. It’s a mystery, baby. I got some really good news, great news with Warner Bros. Wish I could tell you!”

Take a look:

LOBO? 👀 Jason Momoa postou no IG que teve uma grande reunião com a WB/DC e que agora tem "grandes notícias" que ainda não pode revelar. Ele agradece a Peter Safran, James Gunn e David Zaslav no vídeo 👀 pic.twitter.com/2U2XzZn7hJ — DCVERSO (@DCverso1) January 19, 2023

Social media users too, reacted to the news as one said, “Considering he’s repeatedly said his dream role is Lobo, I’m sure he’s very happy.” Another shared, “Wants to be Lobo, looks like Lobo, fans want to see Lobo, and the geniuses at Warner instead make him Aquaman.”

One user commented, “He’d make a great Lobo. But his Aquaman is a great take on the dude. Like he’s somewhere between Batman the Brave and the Bold Aquaman and Marvel Comics Hercules.” However, another said, “Aquaman to Lobo is a bit of a downgrade, but it might just be easier for Momoa in some regards.” The next one concluded, “He seems to be a big fan of Lobo, so it must be a dream come true for him.”

