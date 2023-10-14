American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is known for her distinctive voice, lyrical depth, and avant-garde fashion sense. Her songs are often chartbusters and have earned several Grammy Awards. But she has argued that her 2019 chart-topping single ‘Bad Guy’ is the “stupidest song in the world.” Scroll down to know why.

Billie’s breakthrough came with the release of the single “Ocean Eyes” in 2016, which quickly went viral and brought her widespread recognition. She continued to impress with her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” in 2019, which received critical acclaim and topped the charts around the world, earning her several Grammy Awards.

Billie Eilish recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and spoke about her career, including the Number One hit from her debut studio album ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’. She said, “Objectively, ‘Bad Guy’ is like the stupidest song in the world, but it’s really good. It’s just like you have to understand, you have to have humour in it. Like, [on] that song I’m trolling. That song is supposed to be goofy, but it’s just funny because it’s dumb. It’s literally, like, ‘Duh.’ Like, what does that mean?”

Eilish shared her thoughts on artists who are “very hateful towards their own music,” saying that it is “very frustrating because why are you doing this then?” The 21-year-old singer added on behalf of her and her frequent collaborator, “I feel like we’re both fans of what we make. I love my own music, and it definitely changes and morphs with me. I still cringe, but I appreciate it, though.”

Billie Eilish also spoke about her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack ‘What Was I Made For’. The Californian said, “I feel like that goes for life in general: it’s hard to know how you feel in the moment. It’s easier to look back and go, ‘Yeah, that’s how I was feeling.’ With music, I find it hard to see and write how I’m feeling, my own perspective, my own experience. I just have this feeling of ‘Ah, nobody cares’ [and] ‘Everyone’s heard that before. With this song, it was an assignment but it turned out to be how I felt. Kinda trippy, yeah.”

