Singer & songwriter Billie Eilish is one of the famous stars in the Music industry. She has given several chartbusters and is known for her haunting and introspective lyrics, combined with her mesmerizing vocals, resonating with a global audience.

Eilish has received numerous awards throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards. While she has primarily avoided controversies and making unnecessary statements, the pop star once opened up about her struggle and her addiction to p*rnography. Scroll down to know.

Back in 2021, Billie Eilish said she started watching p*rn when she was as young as 11. She was speaking on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM radio on Monday when opened up about her p*rn addiction, reports The Guardian.

“I think p*rn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of p*rn, to be honest. I started watching p*rn when I was, like, 11. I think it really destroyed my brain, and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much p*rn,” the Grammy award-winning singer said.

Billie Eilish then revealed that the violent content she was exposed to gave her nightmares. She continued that the problem with p*rn is that it can skewer perceptions of what is expected during s*x. “The first few times I, you know, had s*x, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to,” she explained. The Bad Guy singer said that her mother was “horrified” when she told her.

Bille Eilish’s success extends beyond her music. She has been recognised for her distinctive fashion sense, often characterised by oversized clothing and a signature green-and-black hair colour. Her style has resonated with fans worldwide and has contributed to her influence as a fashion icon and cultural trendsetter.

