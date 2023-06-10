Selena Gomez is one of the A-listers of Hollywood, who has not only carved a path in the music industry but has also made a name in the acting field. From doing TV shows for Disney like Wizards of Waverly Place, Ramona and Beezus to featuring in big-budget web series and films, she’s has shown her versatility like a pro. Not just this, she is now an entrepreneur of her beauty brand named Rare Beauty.

We have stumbled upon an old video resurfacing all over social media platforms, where Selena can be heard talking about how she stays on the right path even after receiving such great height of success. Keep scrolling and check it out!

One of the Selena Gomez fan pages has shared this clip from an interview on Instagram, where the popular songstress can be heard talking about success and failure. When asked how she stays on the right path, Selena answered, “You are who you surround yourself with. I know that’s such a cliche quote, but it’s true. I’ve just witnessed it too much. It’s easy to get caught up because, of course, you’re thrown things, you’re given things that are fun and exciting.”

“But at the end of the day, success is nothing if you don’t have the right people to share it with. You’re just gonna end up lonely”, added Selena Gomez. And well, we felt it right too. As soon as the video started to resurface all over Instagram, her fans chimed in the comment section, saying ‘True’.

Here’s the video:

The pain was quite visible in Selena’s eyes of being lonely. For the unversed, Sel was in a longtime on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018. While their massive fanbase shipped them being the ‘IT’ couple of Hollywood, they parted ways in 2018. After that, Justin tied the knot with Hailey Bieber, and Selena has been living her life on her terms.

What are your thoughts about Selena Gomez’s opinion about success in life?

