Selena Gomez is enjoying her time in Paris and shelling out major fashion goals. The singer-actress has been in the beautiful city for almost two months. She was seen interacting with her fans at the Rare Beauty event and looked cute as a button in her black and white skater skirt. The latest video showcases her nearly escaping a Marilyn Monroe wardrobe malfunction but the way she handled it deserves applause. Scroll below for details!

There are several videos and pictures of Selena going viral on the internet. The beauty opted for a satin white shirt and paired it up with black and white skater skirt. She completed her look with a pair of stilettos and was totally matching the Paris vibe as she pulled her hair in a half updo. The Only Murders In The Building star seems to be doing well health wise as she’s lost a considerable amount of weight.

In a viral video, Selena Gomez could be seen on the open roof interacting with her fans. As she greets them, strong winds begin to blow, and she quickly holds her skirt with her hand to avoid the Marilyn Monroe moment. What’s to be praised is that the actress has no sign of embarrassment or fear on her face and confidently continues to chit-chat with her fans.

Selena Gomez moves on and even hugs each and every one of her fan. The moment is truly melting hearts. Take a look at how she handled the embarrassing situation with utmost grace below:

como é bom amar a pessoa mais doce e gentil do mundo, te amo selena gomez pic.twitter.com/FBDnWg4d0U — ؘ (@journarlz) June 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Selena also apologized for the Balenciaga controversy. The actress shared a throwback picture yesterday where she could be seen wearing a sweater from the brand. She was at the receiving end of backlash over supporting a brand that promoted BDSM bondage gears via kids in their ad commercial recently.

Selena Gomez reacted, “While I have anyone’s attention. I did not mean to offend anyone by my last Insta post. It was from 2018/19. I’m so sorry for my mistake.”

Selena Gomez respondió sobre el drama de la prenda Balenciaga. “Mientras tenga la atención de alguien. No fue mi intención ofender a nadie con mi última publicación en Insta. Esta fue de 2018/9. Lo siento mucho por mi error.” pic.twitter.com/0cyxGvUH6Y — Selena Gomez Fan Acc (@_selenagomezecu) June 9, 2023

