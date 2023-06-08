



Elizabeth Hurley is a well-known actress and model who has featured as Vanessa Kensington in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, the Devil in Bedazzled, Morgan le Fay in Runaways and more. Liz is known for her fashion sense and once made the headlines for wearing a plunging black Versace dress held together with gold safety pins.

Today, we are talking about another look of hers that raised eyebrows and got netizens – especially those of Indian roots, talking. The actress once ditched the blouse when wearing a saree and flaunted her assets to the world. Scroll below to check out the look and read netizens’ comments about it.

To the Life Ball in London in February 2010, Elizabeth Hurley channelled some Indian-ness into her look and opted for an ombre blue-grey saree with tinsel and sequin work along its borders and light sprinkles throughout. While there’s no doubt the model carried herself well in the 9 yards of sheer/transparent material, she grabbed everyone’s attention as she ditched the blouse.

Normally, under a saree, women wear a short, midriff-showing blouse of a similar or contrasting colour to keep the assets away from the public eye, as sarees tend to be see-through. However, Elizabeth Hurley decided to make the look NSFW (not safe for work) and arrived on the red carpet without anything – not even some undergarments. The flashing cameras shed extra light on her attire, making her b**bs and t*ts visible for all to see.

She completed the look with black peep toe heels, a shiny diamond studded headgear, matching earrings, a ring and a black clutch. And for her hair and makeup, she opted for a khol-heavy eye do and nude lips with her fancy puffed hairdo behind the headpiece.

Check out Elizabeth Hurley’s NSFW saree look here:

Elizabeth Hurley pic.twitter.com/ciWl6BJDBI — No Bra Club (51.3K) (@nobraclub007) January 23, 2023

Trolling Elizabeth Hurley for wearing the almost sheer saree without a blouse, one wrote, “White people have so little shame.”

Another added, “Umm she’s missing some very important garments of a saree 🤣”

A third added, “Yay intense cultural appropriation and tokenization.”

What do you think of Elizabeth Hurley’s saree look? Let us know in the comments.

