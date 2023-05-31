Raveena Tandon has been one of the A-listers of Bollywood since the 90s’. With her bubbly character, gorgeous looks and acting chops, she proved her worth as an actress and showed her versatility as a star. However, there’s this one song that will always be as iconic as ever, and everyone will remember her for that. Yes, we are talking about Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the film Mohra with Akshay Kumar.

It was one of the cult classic sensuous songs back in the day. However, did you know Raveena was quite concerned about the sensuous quotient and had given a lot of conditions to the makers? Keep scrolling to find out more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with The New Indian, Raveena Tandon was left a bit uncomfortable when she was asked to share her ‘kinky side’ that was portrayed in saree songs like “Tip Tip Barsa Pani” and “Zubaan Pe Jo Nahin Aaye”. She responded, “Are you seriously asking me this question?”

Later, Raveena Tandon revealed why she felt pretty hesitant about doing those songs “They were sensuous songs, yes, there was nothing overtly s*xual about it. I always believed there is a thin line between in-your-face s*xuality and sensuality.”

She further added while talking about ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ in particular, “I was very clear that my saree will not come off, this will not happen, that will not happen, there’ll be no kissing, there’ll be no nothing. So, there were a lot of cross marks rather than tick marks on that song, and eventually, we came up with something that was Tip Tip, which was a correct balance of sensuality, more than anything else.”

Mohra is still one of the iconic movies starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Naseeruddin Shah, along with Raveena Tandon, in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in the movie KGF: Chapter 2. Well, did you know about her conditions for Tip Tip Barsa Pani?

Stick to Koimoi for more Bollywood news and updates!

Must Read: Adipurush: People Media Factory Spent Over 200 Crores To Acquire Telugu Theatrical Rights Of Prabhas’ Magnum Opus?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News