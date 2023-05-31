Prabhas’ Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian movies ever made. Keeping aside all the negativity it saw coming after the first teaser, the magnum opus still carries huge anticipation from moviegoers. As a result, some never-heard-before figures are flowing in, with the latest being about the theatrical rights of the Telugu version. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Om Raut, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in key roles. It is scheduled to released on 16th June, and with each passing day, the excitement is increasing. With a huge cost riding on it, the biggie has high expectations set on it and one can hardly predict about its worldwide opening.

Now, the latest about Adipurush is that its Telugu theatrical rights have been sold at an unbelievable price, as reported by Tollywood.net. It is said that People Media Factory has acquired rights for a whopping 185 crores. Including GST, the company has spent over 200 crores for this magnum opus led by Prabhas.

As we all know, Prabhas’ all previous biggies have clocked a huge start in the Telugu market, irrespective of content. So putting such a huge amount on Adipurush doesn’t seem to be that risky. Still, word-of-mouth needs to be favourable to rake in good profits.

Recently, Kriti Sanon recently spoke to the media about Adipurush while being in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023. She said, “All generations, especially the kids, must watch this film. We used to hear Ramayana and Mahabharata stories as kids from our mothers and grandmothers, but I think a vision memory will have an altogether different impact on today’s generation.”

