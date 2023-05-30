Bollywood has many world-famous actors, and the three Khans – Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, are at the top of the list. The trio – who pretty much ruled the screens and box office in the 90s and 00s have made the news a number of times owing to their friendship and enmity (at times).

Less than a week ago, Salman, Aamir and SRK met at the former’s Galaxy Apartment residence and partied, talked and chilled till 4 am. While this is a testimony of their friendship, did you know the ‘Dhoom 3’ actor once chose to save the ‘Pathaan’ actor over the ‘Tiger 3’ star? Read on to know all about it.

When invited to Koffee With Karan a couple of years ago, Aamir Khan sat beside Karan Johar to answer some spicy questions being asked by Malaika Arora. The question Malla asked the ‘Dangal’ actor read, “If you were on a boat with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and there was just one place (place only for one person) – who would you push out?”

After nervously chuckling for a couple of seconds and thinking thereafter, Aamir Khan replied, “I would push out Salman Khan.” When asked why, the actor immediately replied, “Kyuki bhai toh kabhi doobenge nahi” Impressed by his answer, Karan Johar began applauding while Malaika Arora called it a ‘good’ answer.

Watch the video here:

In the same video, KJo is quizzed about ‘which station comes after Bandra on Mumbai’s local train network.’ After a brief pause, the filmmaker replied, “Vile Parle”, leaving Malla shocked and Aamir laughing; on his second attempt – to answer in the southbound direction, the director replied Mahim (pronounced Maheeem). Hearing this, both corrected him on the correct pronunciation.

What do you think of the fun Aamir Khan has on KWK with Karan Johar and Malaika Arora? Let us know in the comments.

