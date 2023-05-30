Kishore Kumar’s biopic is once again in the headlines. Recently, it was reported that Ranveer Singh might have replaced Ranbir Kapoor in the biopic and reasons were mentioned for the same. However, Ranbir has been linked with the biopic ever since Anurag Basu was doing Barfi with RK, and the idea for the biopic came to his mind.

However, time and again, Basu has approached Kishore Kumar’s family for the rights and the Jagga Jasoos director has been dejected every single time. So everyone was stunned when it was reported that Ranveer Singh had stepped in the biopic. But the reports seem to be wrong again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reports, Kishore Kumar’s family, especially his son Amit Kumar, is not ready to hand over the rights to his father’s film to anyone yet. The reason why Anurag Basu has been waiting for the film for a decade. Scroll down to read more details and developments regarding the highly-anticipated biopic.

A source close to ETimes has revealed, “Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor cannot make a film on Kishore Kumar. They do not have the copyright. They have repeatedly approached Leena Chandavarkar, Kishore Kumar’s wife and son Amit Kumar, for the rights to make the biopic. Amit has refused the offer, pleading that the family will make the film on their beloved Kishore Kumar.”

Even a source close to the Animal actor says, “Ye to wahi baat ho gayi ke na karenge na karne denge. Ranbir is craving to play Kishore Kumar. The only way he can do so is if Anurag Basu takes the fictional route. He can change the names and make a pseudo-fictional biopic. But that would be defeating the purpose.”

Earlier in 2015, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that Kishore Kumar’s family was not happy with the script of the film and even had casting issues. Then in 2023, while denying getting approached for the Sourav Ganguly biopic, he confirmed, “For 11 years, I have been working on a biopic of Kishore Kumar, the story written by Anurag Basu. I am hoping that it is going to be my next biopic.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan’s Insistence Costs Producers Whopping 7 Crores Only For Christian, Muslim & 2 Other Big Fat Wedding Sequences?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News