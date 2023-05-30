Kartik Aaryan has recently completed shooting for an elaborate song in Satyaprem Ki Katha and if reports are to be believed then the song has cost a fortune for producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sameer Vidwans. The song will be Kartik’s entry in the film and four sets were created to complete the sequence.

The film is a musical love story, starring Kartik as Satyaprem and Kiara Advani as Katha. It is being helmed by Sameer Vidwans, a National Award Winning Marathi director, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala who stood by Kartik in his toughest time.

Now talking about the entry song, it is said to be a dream sequence where Kartik Aaryan’s character Satyaprem is imagining his wedding in different traditions. And that is why the cost of shooting this song skyrocketed. Choreographed by Bosco – Martis, the song is fun and Kartik has danced his heart out.

According to a report in Mid-Day, “Sameer and producer Sajid Nadiadwala was in two minds about it as it’s an expensive affair, costing almost Rs 7 crore. On Kartik’s insistence, they decided to go ahead with it. In the narrative, the lead character Satyaprem wants to get married and is dreaming about his prospective wedding.”

The report further states, “The Christian ceremony’s backdrop is influenced by the vibe of Santorini, Greece. For the Gujarati shaadi, a mohalla was built, while huge replicas of famous temples from the south were created for the south Indian wedding. The Muslim nuptials take place in a banquet hall.”

A source close to the film also confirmed that Kartik Aaryan was too involved with his entry song and enjoyed the shoot completely. Satyaprem Ki Katha was earlier titled Satyanarayan ki Katha which faced a lot of backlash. To avoid any further controversies, the film was renamed.

