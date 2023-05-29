Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind and called a spade a spade. The actress never leaves a chance to call out Bollywood celebs and question them for their actions. Recently, she was in the news for bashing a girl who was seen wearing a crop top to a temple. In her various interviews, the actress has often spoken about being criticized for her looks, work and her attitude in the industry. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about when the ‘Queen’ actress slammed Bollywood actors.

Time and again we have seen Kangana react to anything and everything happening across the globe. Not an event goes by that Ms Ranaut doesn’t speak up. However earlier in an interview, she had called out Bollywood actress for not speaking up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While scrolling through YouTube we recently came a snippet that sees Kangana Ranaut talking about Bollywood celebs not speaking up about major issues happening across the globe. Kangana Ranaut once said, “Mujhe lagta hai hamesha artist ka kehna, “hum problem mein pad jaate hain. Hume baat nahi karni chhaiye.” Aap baat nahi karenge, jo successful log hai, jinke liye 25 media cameras ikatha hote hain, toh kaun baat karega? Toh fir aap successful hain kyu? Aapka mayna kya hai successfulness ka. Apne paise kamaye, apna khaya piya aur masti ki.”

Further added, “Aapko pedestal pe issi liye nahi rakha hai ke aap apni choti si zindagi jee ke chalte bane. Aapko pedestal pe issliye janta ke rakha hua hai ki aap unke bare me bhi soche.” Watch the video below:

While scrolling through the comments, netizens are lauding Kangana Ranaut for speaking up. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Kangana ka sharap laga hai Bollywood ko ek sache insaan Ki sharap kabhi khali nahi jati she is a divine soul.. She is inspiration.”

While another said, “The best thing about her is she knows her responsibility as a star and making everyone who loves her, feel proud.” A third netizen said, “Whatever and how much ever hates she gets, she will always be this queen. She is an inspiration!!!”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She also has Tejas, Emergency and Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.

Must Read: Amid The Kerala Story Controversy, Naseeruddin Shah Says “Muslim Hating Is Fashionable These Days” Calling Out Ongoing Movies Ruling Party’s “Undisguised Propaganda” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News