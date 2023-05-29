Shubman Gill has become an internet sensation for a reason. After making heads turn with his game on the field, the batsman became the talk of the town owing to his personal life. Currently, Gill is playing for Gujarat Titans and is likely to face Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 finale. The much-awaited finale was pushed by a day (May 29) after it got cancelled due to a heavy downpour on Sunday night (May 28) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Apart from his IPL matches, Shubman also makes headlines for his rumoured relationship with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. The duo is often subjected to scrutiny whenever they post a photo from the exact location with the same background.

In terms of movies, Shubman Gill has lent his voice to the Hindi and Punjabi versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Recently, the batsman was spotted in the trailer launch of the same, for which he was trolled and called names. Time and again, we have seen the audience teasing him with Sara Tendulkar’s name while he played on the field. Now in a recent interview, the cricketer has opened up about facing trolls and criticism.

Shubman Gill told News18, “When it first started happening to me, it did affect me for some time, for a month or so. But I think eventually you get over it. The best way to get over it is just to not look at them or just to ignore them. Once you start doing that, once you start ignoring them, even if you see it, it wouldn’t affect you this much because then you sort of understand where those people are also coming from. They are also very attached, they are also very emotional,”

Shubman Gill further said, “Spider-Man was also attacked in a negative way, and when I used to watch it, I used to be so angry that the newspaper guy (Jameson) used to write negative stuff about him. (I used to think) ‘How can he do this, he’s doing that,’ but that’s actually what happens right? People don’t see the hard work you put in. They just see the tip of the iceberg, the end result and if you know in your heart that you have given it your all, then all those (trolls) start affecting you less over time.”

A couple of days we reported Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram.

