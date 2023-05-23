While audiences across the globe are eagerly waiting for Spider-Man: Across of Spiderverse, Indian fans have their excitement hit the roof. The film will introduce the first Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar and to add to it the voice for him in Hindi and English is being given by Indian Cricketer, Shubman Gill.

The original Indian version of Spider-Man was first introduced by Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang in the Spider-Man: India comic book from January 2005. The Hindi version of which will be voiced by ace Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Now Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse will mark his first appearance on the big screen.

Director Kemp Powers explains how Pavitr Prabhakar is different from other Spider-People in the multiverse, “Pavitr’s powers came through magic, so he is quite different from a lot of other Spider People who were bitten by radioactive spiders. He actually gained his powers from a mystical shaman. Like many other Spider People, he has had to suffer a loss, and in his case, it was his uncle.”

He added, “Yet he’s probably one of the most optimistic characters in the movie. He’s definitely a glass half-full kind of guy. He’s Miles’ contemporary, and his happy, positive disposition can probably even rub Miles the wrong way.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 1st June 2023, only in Cinemas.

