One of the most spoken about celebrities in the tinsel down from the past week is Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp. The star kid has been making news for both personal and professional reasons. In her personal space, she confirmed her relationship with female rapper 070 Shake. And this week, she is back in the headlines for her acting career as she just entered the Cannes Film Festival buzz with her much-spoken-about show The Idol, also featuring The Weeknd. But it is the steaminess of Depp’s character that is making noise.

The Idol, for the unversed, features Tesfaye (The Weeknd) and Lily-Rose in the leading parts. With Depp in the center, it is about a famous pop star going through a breakdown after her mother’s death. She meets a guy named Abel (played by Tesfaye), a cult leader who takes over her life.

As per the latest news, The Idol has now reached the Cannes Film Festival, where the audience witnessed the first two episodes of the show and gave it a 5-minute standing ovation. But what is getting highlighted are the steamy and wild scenes of Lily-Rose Depp that have left very little to anyone’s imagination. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, The Idol premiered at a packed screening at Cannes Film Festival on Monday. The report says that the show features some very wild scenes that are picturized with Lily-Rose Depp in the center of it all. One scene has her taking human fluid’s on her face; the other has her pleasuring herself with ice cubes. It doesn’t end here. There are several shady characters doing several uncouth things throughout the first two episodes. This will surely increase the anticipation for the public release of the show.

However, The Idol has not had a very smooth ride during the production. Earlier reports said that there was turmoil on the sets, and it was later defended by HBO as they denied any toxic work environment accusations. The statement read, “the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew.”

The Idol will release for the audience on June 4, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

