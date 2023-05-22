Several Hollywood celebrities have found it difficult to handle fame and it seems actress Kristen Stewart was no different when she shot to fame with her Twilight movies. In 2016, Stewart opened up about how she dealt with stress and had panic attacks after starring in the fantasy drama franchise. The actress at the time also shared that she used to puke every day. Scroll down to read more.

Kristen Stewart was recently seen at the red carpet of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress, on the personal front, is currently engaged to actress Dylan Meyer.

Speaking of Kristen Stewart finding it difficult to handle fame, the actress in 2016, as per a report in Female First, said, “I went through so much stress. I had panic attacks, I used to puke every day and very casually too.” The actress continued, “I didn’t have an eating disorder; it wasn’t to do with that. I always had a stomach ache. And I was a control freak. I couldn’t anticipate what was going to happen in a given situation, so I’d be like, ‘Maybe I’m going to get sick’ and then I’d be sick.”

The Spencer actress at the time stated that she was also struggling with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). “As I am getting older I’m going into my OCD. If things are a mess, I feel like I have lost everything. So I procrastinate by tidying, which is so stupid,” said Stewart.

The actress further said, “I say to myself, ‘Just do what you need to do. If you want to write something, if you need to get a thought out, if you need to call someone about something creative, do it now! You don’t need to organise your desk first.”

Kristen Stewart starred as Bella Swan in the Twilight series along with Robert Pattinson. Stewart recently got her fans worried after she was spotted with under eyes and gaunt cheeks at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

