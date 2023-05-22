Hugh Jackman is among the A-list Hollywood stars who have indeed nailed their superhero roles. The actor has etched his name as Wolverine in all movie-buffs’ hearts. While the actor played the lead in the long-running X-Men franchise, he did some of his own stunts for years. Owing to the actor’s high-octane stunts in the film franchise, he once got a yelling from his wife, Deborra Lee-Furness.

Jackman and Lee-Furness have been married for 27 years. The two met on the sets of the film Correlli in 1995 and soon got engaged. They did not take much time and tied the knot the following year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hugh Jackman began his acting career with Australian TV and later moved to Hollywood. His breakthrough came with the role of Logan, aka Wolverine, in the 2000 film X-Men. The actor also had the Guinness Worl Record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character till 2021. Throughout the time he played the Marvel mutant, the actor did many high-octane stunts and got injured several times. While his stunts continued, he once got a scolding from his wife.

He was once involved in a stunt in The Wolverine, in which he had to fight on a moving train which caused him a big scare. In an interview with TNT, the actor once revealed that he almost broke his neck while performing the stunt. He said, “In the film, there is a scene where I swing from the inside to the outside of a train and my neck got caught… I thought I had broken it!”

Talking about Hugh Jackman’s stunt, film’s director James Mangold said, “It is a well-worn action movie trope to have [people] fighting on the top of a train.” The filmmaker added, “[But] never has it happened on top of a bullet train. You’re going 290-odd mph, as fast as a plane, and there are trains coming the other way only eight inches apart from each other which make a sonic boom as they pass – they are insane!”

However, Jackman’s wife Deborra Lee-Furness was not happy with the stunts and asked him not to such scenes again. The actor said, “It was one of those moments when my wife looked at me and said, ‘What are you doing? Enough playing in the schoolyard! You are not invincible.’”

Well, Deborra’s concern is understandable. Let us know your views on the same in the space below.

Must Read: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Could Have Been Star-Lord In Guardians Of The Galaxy Instead Of Chris Pratt But Destiny Had Some Other Plans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News