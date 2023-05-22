The latest in the Fast and Furious franchise called Fast X has managed to earn more than $300 million globally since its release. The Vin Diesel starrer family action drama saw a lot of familiar faces along with a few surprises. Spoilers alert but Gal Gadot made a surprise return at the end of the movie giving the social media users another opportunity to troll. Scroll down to read more.

Vin Diesel recently dropped a hint that Fast X might have two more sequels before The Fast and Furious finally ends. The 55-year-old actor has played Dominic “Dom” Toretto for more than 20 years over the course of 10 films.

Speaking of Gal Gadot, the Hollywood star took to her Twitter to share how much she missed The Fast and Furious family finally revealing to the world that she does make an appearance in the movie. While sharing two pictures from the movie, Gadot captioned the post as, “Missed my Fast family! I’m overwhelmed with excitement. To my fans , your continuous love and support fuels this journey. Here’s to honoring the legacy, the fans and the #FastFamily that we’ve built together.” Fans were quick to react to her revival in the revival of Gadot’s character and her involvement in a non-superhero franchise.

Take a look:

Missed my Fast family!

I’m overwhelmed with excitement.

To my fans , your continuous love and support fuels this journey. Here's to honoring the legacy, the fans and the #FastFamily that we've built together. pic.twitter.com/wx4N5qVpfZ — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) May 20, 2023

For the unversed, Gal Gadot played the role of Gisele Yashar in 2009 The Fast and Furious movie which pushed her to stardom leading her to sign the iconic role of Wonder Woman in the DC movie universe.

A user reacting to her latest post said, “No offense @GalGadot, I think I said as a joke to a few friends a year back that you’ll come back alive lol And you did. This isn’t a “superhero” franchise, so the fact characters come back from the dead like a video game character “re-spawned” is just a little to much.”

The next one stated, “It was a shock to see you,” as another mentioned, “It’s good But it would have been great if you did not return and respect the character well It’s not a Marvel movie Tbh fast series does not have anything original now literally bringing back from dead after 5 10 years illogical.”

Another added, “This is why this franchise sucks, nobody stays dead which means no stakes at all.”

The latest instalment in The Fast and Furious franchise also stars Jason Momoa as the baddie who is best known for his role in Aquaman which is again a DC Universe movie.

