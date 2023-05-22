While all the celebrities look and behave at their best at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, the real magic happens at dinner parties. Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh decided to add some dance during the Kering Women in Motion Dinner and Marvel star Brie Larson tagged along with her. A video of Yeoh dancing with Larson quickly went viral on social media as they danced their heart out to saxophone music. Scroll down to read more.

Michelle Yeoh landed at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival after a gap of 23 years. The actress shared that her first experience 23 years ago was overwhelming due to the stress of making sure that people like her film.

Speaking of their viral dance moment, several videos surfaced on the Internet and Brie Larson too shared the same clip on Twitter with the caption, “Dancing with THE QUEEN Michelle Yeoh at the Women in Motion Dinner.” The two Academy Award winners dancing to a saxophone player on a chair drew a lot of reactions from the Internet. Yeoh and Larson in the video can be seen waving their arms while standing next to a saxophone player belting out the tunes of the song Padam Padam. Yeoh and Larson can be seen synchronising their dancing moves while having a gala time at the dinner party.

Take a look:

Dancing with THE QUEEN Michelle Yeoh at the Women in Motion Dinner 💃 🎥 @Variety pic.twitter.com/qW9Ey1V8oA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 22, 2023

Reacting to the video, one user shared, “It’s like watching two crazy aunts” as another chimed in, “I feel embarrassed but in a good way. Aunt energy is an unstoppable force that Science can’t understand.” The next one posted, “The saxophone player is a vibe.”

One user stated, “This has to be one of the worst parts of being a celebrity; you can never have a private moment in public.” Another wrote, “The saxophonist is in a trance…. get him out it’s embarrassing.”

The next one said, “Can’t tell if they are dancing or conjuring up thirteen ghosts” as another added, “I need this video tattooed on me.” An individual asserted, “If someone told me that Academy Award Winner Michelle Yeoh invented dancing, i’d believe them.”

Michelle Yeah at the Cannes also shunned the possibility of the Everything Everywhere All At Once sequel saying, “There’s no sequel. We would just be doing the same thing.”

