Tom Cruise is one of the most controversial actors in Hollywood, and there are no two ways about it. From promoting the ideologies of the Church Of Scientology that do not sit right with many people to accusing him of being passive-aggressive with his cast and crew members during shootings, the star has faced several backlashes in his career. Many people are not aware, but there are quite a few rumours revolving around his s*xuality as well.

He once sued a gay p*rn actor for claiming that his affair with the Mission Impossible star resulted in his split with Nicole Kidman. To know more about it, scroll on.

In 2006, ABC News reported that Tom Cruise filed a $100 million defamation suit against a p*rn star Kyle Bradford, whose real name is Chad Slater. Apparently, the actor claimed during an interview with a French magazine, Actustar, that he had an affair with the Mission Impossible star. In the now-retracted interview, ABC reported that he had said that, “he had a continuing homosexual relationship during Cruise’s marriage and that the relationship was discovered by Cruise’s wife (Nicole Kidman), who ended the relationship.”

Chad Slater later denied ever saying such things and issued a statement that read, “I haven’t the slightest evidence of Tom Cruise being gay, and I have certainly never said any such thing to any magazine. I understand Mr Cruise’s anger over this article. It is disgusting. I am equally angry.”

The lawsuit filed by the Top Gun actor and his legal team said, “While Cruise thoroughly respects others’ rights to follow their own sexual preference, he is not a homosexual and had no relationship of any kind with Kyle Bradford and does not even know him.”

In the end, Tom Cruise won the lawsuit and received $10 million. As per reports, he donated the money to a charity.

