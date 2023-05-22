John Krasinski was recently seen in Doctor Strange 2 as Reed Richards, but to everyone’s surprise, he was in the running to play Captain America. As the role ultimately went to Chris Evans, it seems like fate had other plans, as he later joined the MCU as the smartest man alive. Ironically, he could not be alive for more time, as his character, unfortunately, died at the hands of Wanda Maximoff.

While he auditioned for the role of Steve Rogers, the actor had an interesting encounter with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. The role was offered to him before Chris Evans was finally selected, but his audition was fun until it came time to put on Captain America’s iconic skintight suit.

During a conversation on The Ellen DeGeneres, the host Ellen asked him about his much-discussed audition to play MCU’s Captain America back in the day. On recalling the incident, John Krasinski shared how it was momentous for him to put on the suit. He was miming himself, trying to get the suit past his hips as halfway up, he was not wearing any clothes other than this. Later the Thor actor passed and said, “And right at that moment, Chris Hemsworth walked by, and he was like, ‘Ya look good, mate.’”

As he got the comment, he recalled, “’Nope. You know what, it’s fine. We don’t have to do this,'” Krasinski recalled, miming taking off the suit,” while miming to take off the suit. On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth was all jacked up as he appreciated The Office alumni. “He was just, like, jacked! He was like, ‘You’re gonna look great in that suit.’ And I was like, ‘Don’t make fun of me, Hemsworth,'” said Krasinki.

While the role of Captain America did not go to John Krasinski, would he have looked great? For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

