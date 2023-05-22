Robert Pattinson is a huge star now and it is not unknown to people that he appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Cedric Digory. But did you know that he forgot Emma Watson’s name on set, who was already a star at that time primarily because of the Harry Potter series? It was an awkward situation for both the actors, and now one old video has resurfaced on social media and is going viral now.

Emma became a crush for a lot after appearing in the role of Hermoine Granger, and this particular movie saw a different side of her and gave us a glimpse of her relationship with Ron Weasley. On the other hand, Cedric played Robert died in this film when Voldemort was trying to kill Harry during the climax.

An old video from the set of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire has been going viral on Instagram, shared by moviestvclips’, where Robert Pattinson could be seen struggling to remember Emma Watson’s name. The clip is from the film’s DVD extra per The Digital Fix and they are seen standing in an office on set having a conversation. Watson throws a fit of rage [not really angry] as she stands there, asking him to get her name right.

Robert Pattinson, ultimately failing to remember Emma Watson’s name, just goes on to say, “That’s that one,” making the latter prompt, “That’s just plain rude.”

Check out the full video down here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movies and Shows Clips (@moviestvclips)

Netizens have amusing reactions to this throwback clip as one throws in the advice saying, “Quick Robert! Google the cast of Harry Potter movies”

Another wrote, “thats why they killed him”

One of the users mocking his Batman role said, “World’s greatest detective.” Another user said, “That’s called flirting.” One netizen wrote, “He smoking kush that day.” “Batman doesn’t need to know names,” reads another comment.

