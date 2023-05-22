Vin Diesel insists the Hollywood writer’s strike is “important”.

The ‘Fast and Furious‘ star has spoken out in support of the Writers Guild of America’s walkout by its union members, even though it could be a setback for the action franchise and other movies.

The 55-year-old Vin Diesel also insists that Hollywood needs to start getting used to AI technology because it’s becoming the “new norm”.

Speaking at Universal Studios Hollywood for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project fundraiser, Vin Diesel is quoted by Sky News as saying: “I think we’re entering a very interesting age where we’re going to have to consider things like AI, and sooner or later we’re going to have to ask those questions.

He continued: “And I think putting the writers’ debate on the table is a step forward for all of us in every occupation to start anticipating or figuring out how we’re all going to adopt this new norm and this new technology.”

Vin Diesel’s support for the strike comes after President of Universal Pictures Peter Cramer admitted that, if the walkout continues, it will likely delay the 11th movie in the franchise.

He said: “The writers’ strike is something that’s on everybody’s mind. It depends on how long it goes, but obviously, it will interrupt the writing process on the next ‘Fast’ movie. If it lasts for too long, it’ll be hard to imagine that we can get this film up on the timeline we’d like to.”

The WGA is calling for studios to “improve compensation from streaming and residual payments”.

So far, the protest has impacted major Hollywood awards show and TV shows.

The latest ceremony to be impacted was the Daytime Emmys.

The annual awards were due to take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles on May 16, however, until an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is reached, the awards won’t take place.

The Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony that was to follow on May 17 was also affected “pending a strike resolution”.

In a statement, Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, said: “The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16, on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike. In addition, the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution. We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honourees at a later date.”

