The latest instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is out in the theatres, and people are enjoying the villainous role of Jason Momoa‘s Dante, who is aided by Alan Ritchson’s Aimes, the new head of The Agency. It has been revealed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves was the first choice to play the role of Alan’s Aimes and was also in talks to play the antagonist in the latest release. But what happened? Why did the John Wick star didn’t end up as one of the villains in the film?

As per reports, Keanu was said to join the popular franchise in 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as the voice in charge of the Eteon organisation, and it would have been good to see the good and humbled Reeves in a menacing avatar on screen. He was once again approached to play the role of a villain in this film, but fate had other plans and Ritchson ended up in it.

Speaking to EW, Alan Ritchson shared how Keanu Reeves was the first choice to play the role of Aimes in the film, revealing that he said, “It was just a little stroke of luck and good timing, I was working on a movie with Hilary Swank up in Winnipeg in the freezing cold, and I got a call that things had shifted in the plans with Keanu Reeves, which is I think who was originally intended to play my part. Tough act to follow.”

Ritchson further added how uncertainty loomed over Fast X; he said there were “a lot of timing issues,” adding, “Basically the deal was if there’s no problems, we don’t shut down for COVID or weather, this should work, and about two weeks later, we got the news that we were going to get hit with the biggest blizzard in Winnipeg’s history.” He was also afraid that he might lose the role due to Covid-19 restrictions; as he recalled, “All production shut down. It was disheartening. I thought it was over before it began, but luckily we worked it out and they were able to push the dates a little more.”

But luckily for him, Keanu Reeves didn’t end up in this role, making Alan Ritchson join the franchise with Fast X, but he had his moments of anxiety for several reasons, with another being the change of directors from Justin Lin to Louis Leterrier. When Alan was called to get informed about the change initially, he thought he had lost his role but then he was assured that he is there and well.

Would you have liked watching Keanu Reeves in the Fast X film? Or Do you think Alan Ritchson did a good job? Let us know in the comments. And for more news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

