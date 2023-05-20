Jason Momoa is pleased that ‘Fast X’ withheld a dramatic showdown between himself and Vin Diesel.

The 43-year-old actor plays sadistic villain Dante Reyes in the new ‘Fast and Furious’ movie and is pleased that film bosses held back on a confrontation between Dante and Vin’s character Dominic Toretto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jason Mamoa told Screen Rant, “We had a big fight scene planned for me and (Dom), and we’ve seen that we’ve done that. They don’t need to get into the showdown of fighting each other.

“He constantly has the upper hand on Dom. And it’s not true that we don’t want to see them fight because that showdown’s going to come and that’ll be violent, especially with someone who just adores pain and is probably already dead inside. It’s scary when someone’s getting off on that pain. I wanted that to be there and, through that, his humour,” Jason Mamoa added.

Momoa also delved into Dante’s backstory and his motivation to destroy Vin Diesel‘s Dominic Toretto.

The ‘Aquaman‘ star said, “You come from a crime family. My father was taken from me and then everything was taken from me. Not only that, but all our money. He was left to fend for himself in Brazil.

“He just spent a good part of his life obsessing about Dom and having that revenge, so someone who’s had everything taken from them just wanted to hurt him in the worst way and take away that legacy of his. Obviously, it’s his child and to break his family apart.”

Jason Mamoa added, “I feel like if you studied someone that much, you actually want to be them. You love them, and you want to wear their skin and become that. You just kind of play it that way and, emotionally, anything can come out. It can be funny; it can be sexy; it can be scary. But at the root of it, I’m going to wear your skin.”

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Taylor Swift Said, “No One Says That About Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars…” Slapping The S*xism Out Of People Targeting Her For Using Her Exes In Her Songs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News