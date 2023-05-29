Aamir Khan a few years ago, announced that his next film after Laal Singh Chaddha will be a remake of a Spanish film ‘Campeones’ which will be directed by Shubh Mangal Savdhaan director RS Prasanna. Aamir was quite impressed with him and was very keen to work with him. But after Laal Singh Chaddha failed, the actor stepped out of the film as an actor and remained available as a producer. He then passed it to Salman Khan and now it seems that the film might lock its lead with Ranbir Kapoor.

Reports suggest that Aamir was very keen that Salman Khan do the film. But the Sultan actor wanted a revised script which demanded a lot of changes in return. After waiting for a revised script, Bhai moved on with other projects leaving Aamir high and dry.

Now Campeones’ remake might be back on track with Ranbir Kapoor stepping in Aamir Khan’s shoes after Salman Khan backed off. Reports suggest that Ranbir has been pitched the idea and he has liked the script very much. Moreover, RK is a football enthusiast and Campeones is about an assistant basketball team coach who brings together a team of disabled basketball players.

According to a detailed report in Bollywood Hungama, a source has confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor is keen to sign the remake. The source revealed, “Ranbir has heard the narration, and has expressed interest. If everything works out, he will be seen in the lead with Champions. He is consciously choosing varied scripts and genres, building an impressive repertoire. Given his acting prowess and the fact that he has never really done a sports drama, it will be interesting to see Ranbir in a new avatar.”

Interestingly it is not the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan are coming together. They were rumoured to be cast together in a Rajkumar Hirani film. It was also rumoured that after Aamir Khan stepped in for Gulshan Kumar’s biopic Moghul as a producer he wanted the Sanju actor to play the lead. However, the film did not materialise.

Talking about the Campeones remake, Bollywood Hungama source also claims that, “Salman had shown active interest in the subject, with one final narration to be done before work on the project began in June. Unfortunately, following the narration, Salman realised that the film would clash with his other venture, because of which he decided to bow out of the RS Prasanna-directed sports drama.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is said to be doing a Dharma film, a Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe Film Tiger Vs Pathaan, and a film with Sooraj Barjatya. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal in his kitty. He is also rumoured to play Ram with Hrithik Roshan as Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

