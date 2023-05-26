Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come out to slam the reports which projected his statement on The Kerala Story ban in the wrong light and took to his social media to urge people to stop spreading fake news. The Adah Sharma starrer has been getting a positive response at the box office while it has also been banned in some places. Nawaz previously spoke of the film in response to Anurag Kashyap’s tweet when he was asked about it by a news portal.

The film made by Sudipto Sen has been termed a propaganda film by some resulting in its ban in certain states. Not only that, the screening of the film got disrupted a few days back in London’s Birmingham by some Muslim activists as they bullied the audience by barging into the theatres. The actresses even reportedly received threats owing to their roles in the film.

After director Anurag Kashyap slammed the step to ban The Kerala Story, Nawazuddin Siddiqui supported his notion but now the actor has taken to his Twitter to slam the media houses who misinterpreted his statement and reported that he supported the ban on the film. Nawaz wrote, “Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits; it’s called cheap TRP – I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever. STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!!”

Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP – I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever.

STOP BANNING FILMS.

STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!! — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 26, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was informed of Kashyap‘s tweet in support of The Kerala Story and slamming the decision to ban the film and when he was asked to share his views on it, he told News18, “I agree with him. But if a film or a novel is hurting someone, then that’s wrong. We don’t make films to hurt the audience or their sentiments.” He also said, “We make films to foster social harmony and love among people. It’s our responsibility to propagate the same. But if a film has the power to break people and social harmony, it’s extremely wrong. Humein isse duniya ko jodna hai, todna nahi hai.”

