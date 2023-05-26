Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country. He often advocated for dreaming big and never settling for a ‘normal’ life. True to his words, he has a massive stardom and enjoys a huge fan following not just in the country but throughout the world.

Now, an old video has resurfaced on the internet wherein the ‘Pathaan’ actor discusses how he’s earned his ‘star’ status and wouldn’t want to give it up to live a ‘normal’ life. He also revealed how he reacts when someone asked him to do typical Mumbaikar things. Scroll down to know more.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan is heard saying, “Someone in London asked me that you don’t feel like going to the beach and eating pav bhaji. No, I don’t want to eat pav bhaji on the beach. You don’t feel like having popcorn in theatres. No, I am not fond of such things. Because I am not fond of these things, I became a star. And now that I have become one, I’ll not give it up.”

Shah Rukh Khan further added, “People ask me do you disguise yourself, No I don’t go. I have no interest in leading a normal life. I like that I have five bodyguards, an expensive car, a private plane…If I want ice cream, I get five flavours. I visit 5-star hotels, and even if I want Pav Bhaji, I get it…with some sand in a box to have that beach vibe. So, I have no problem with it.”

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, King Khan made his comeback to the big screen earlier this year with Pathaan, which broke several box office records. He is now gearing up for the next releases like Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki.

