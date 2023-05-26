Ever since Pathaan Vs Tiger was announced, fans have been keen to learn about new developments in his magnum opus. As the name goes, the next instalment of YRF’s spy-verse will see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together after years. While the film has been keeping the buzz alive, the latest reports are abuzz that the OG leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have been roped in to continue with their characters. Yes, you heard that right!

DP was recently seen alongside SRK in Pathaan, while Katrina will reunite with Salman in Tiger, which will hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali, this year. Now the latest media report states that their OG leading ladies will join the leading actor duo.

According to the latest media report that Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, who will join Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, respectively, in Pathaan Vs Tiger. The report further stated that the film is likely to go on the floors in January 2024. Scroll down for exciting details!

A source close to the development revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Everything is locked for Pathaan Vs Tiger. In fact, the makers are looking to commence work in January next year, with Siddharth Anand directing the venture.” Adding, “Joining Shah Rukh Khan and Salman will be their co-stars from Pathaan and Tiger, viz. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. The two will be playing the same characters from the previous films.”

The source also revealed that the film will not be like its title. The film will see Pathaan and Tiger fighting one common villain. “Though the title is Pathaan Vs Tiger the film will not be based on a rivalry between the two spies. Instead, the film will feature one common villain that the two actors will be pitted against. In fact, Siddharth plans on getting an equally big star name to play the arch-villain to them,” the source further revealed.

Coming back, how much are you excited to see DP and Kat coming onboard for Pathaan Vs Tiger? Do let us know.

