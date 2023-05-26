The Kerala Story has emerged as the biggest surprise story of 2023 at the box office. Despite a lack of star power, the film has done exceptional business by earning over 200 crores in India. However, on the other side, it has become one of the most controversial topics in recent times. It even saw a ban in a few Indian states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

On May 8, the state government of West Bengal imposed a ban on TKS, claiming it could disturb communal harmony. However, the decision was overturned by the Supreme Court. Still, only one theatre in the state is screening the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Eastern India Motion Picture Association (EIMPA), The Kerala Story is being screened in just a single theatre in West Bengal. The cinema hall is situated in Bongaon town near the India-Bangladesh border. Interestingly, the film is getting screened with a disclaimer “Narratives are based on fictional accounts”. As per PTI, the film is enjoying a good response.

Meanwhile, recently Muslim activists in Birmingham stormed a screening of The Kerala Story, which has sparked a row in India amid claims that it destroys religious harmony. A group of protesters led by Shakeel Afsar, a Kashmiri activist, disrupted the film screening at a Cineworld theatre in Birmingham, Daily Mail reported.

A 10-minute clip uploaded on the British Muslim news website ‘5Pillars’ showed Afsar, 35, with a group of demonstrators entering the cinema and causing the film to be paused. In the clip, Afsar along with at least two others ask to speak to the cinema manager about the ‘Islamophobic’ nature of the film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Pushed Away By Salman Khan’s Security Team While He Tries To Shake Hands With The Superstar, Netizens React “Bhai Ne Ignore Hi Kar Diya” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News