Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was nothing less than a special film for his fans as he was seen in two different avatars in the film. The songs from the film also went viral on social media. Now the latest report claims that FWICE bans the film’s choreographer from working in Bollywood.

It is worth pointing out that Salman’s big screen return after a long time with his Eid release did not meet the expectations at the box office. It had a decent run at the box office. Looks like this is the reason why the makers have now decided to make it available on OTT.

As per an ETimes report, the choreographer of Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees. FWICE has issued a non-cooperation against Jani Master. General Secretary of FWICE, Ashok Dubey, also issued a statement to the publication.

Dubey said, “As per rule, if a South choreographer works in Hindi films, he has to hire 70 per cent of local dancers, and the rest 30 per cent can be from South, and the same applies to Mumbai choreographers. He has been violating the rules in most of the films he does in Hindi, which includes Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Shahid Kapoor’s film produced by Maddock.”

For the unversed, Jani predominantly works in the Telugu industry, though he also has credited work in Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi films. He is especially known for his Western and folk-style dance, and his choreography in the Butta Bomma song from the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo recently became very popular.

Talking about Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film also stars Pooja Hegde Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

