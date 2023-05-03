With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan had an Eid release after four years. It’s been making waves nationwide as its actors & director secured prominent positions on IMDb’s weekly list of Popular Indian Celebrities. Salman, who essayed the character of Bhaijaan, ranks second on the list. His co-star and lead actress Pooja Hedge, who portrayed Bhagyalakshmi, is on the 6th position. Helming the film, director Farhad Samji secured the tenth rank.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently celebrated her birthday and is currently shooting for Citadel: India opposite Varun Dhawan, is leading this week’s list of Popular Indian Celebrities.

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide.

Entertainment fans can see who is trending every week, follow their favourite entertainers, including Salman Khan, and discover new breakout talent.

