Karan Johar’s controversial chat show Koffee With Karan has seen many celebrities open up like never before. In fact, some of them even landed themselves in trouble by revealing too much information on the show. Today, we bring you to a throwback when Shraddha Kapoor, who is known for her poised personality, graced the couch and dropped some truth bombs by taking a savage dig on some big wigs of the industry. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Ranbir Kapoor, is known for her calm personality, and her interviews are proof of it. The actress also tries hard to stay away from the controversies, however, she once appeared on Koffee With Karan and grabbed a lot of eyeballs for speaking her mind during the rapid fire.

Gorgeous diva Shraddha Kapoor once appeared on Koffee With Karan and was at her candid best. During the rapid-fire, the actress was asked about things her contemporaries had but she didn’t. After listening to the names, she was quick to respond and the reply remains one of the most savage replies ever. One being asked one thing that Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Sonakshi Sinha have, and she doesn’t. The actress promptly replied, “ Parieenti has Adi Chopra, Sonakshi has Salman Khan, and Alia has you.” The viral clip was recently shared on an Instagram page ‘shraddhakapoorfansforlyf’ and as soon as the netizens noticed it, they were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “ When jealousy has a face.”

Another commented, “Aur tera Shakti Kapoor.”

“That U was personal.”

“She seems a bit pissed off.”

Another wrote, “ True.”

However, many supported Shraddha Kapoor and wrote that she is a self-made actress and they love her phenomenal work.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Kapoor fans for life (@shraddhakapoorfansforlyf)

What are your thoughts on the viral video of the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress? Let us know in the comment section below!

