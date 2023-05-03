Katrina Kaif is among those few actresses who have worked with all the big superstars in the Hindi film industry, including all three Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir. The actress has come a long way with her sheer hard work and is now one of the A-listers. Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in 2021 in an intimate ceremony breaking several hearts. It has come to the notice of certain media outlets that she is making fewer public appearances post-marriage. The actress is all gearing up to pair up with Salman once again, for Tiger 3 is evidently keeping a low profile and for this apparent reason.

Fans even speculated Katrina is pregnant, but the couple chose to ignore those baseless rumours and focus on themselves and their work. As for her film with Bhaijaan, it will be part of Yash Raj’s Spy Universe along with WAR-franchise and Pathaan. Salman sent the audience into a frenzy after his appearance in SRK’s action-packed film, and the latter is ready to return the favour by doing the same.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif is deliberately keeping a low profile and it has nothing to do with her marriage or anything but everything to do with Tiger 3. As per the report and insiders’ pieces of information, the makers of Tiger 3 want to create a lot of curiosity around the actresses’ character and in order to do that, Kat has voluntarily chosen to stay away from the limelight.

Katrina Kaif has made it evidently clear that she will not be making a lot of public appearances so as to keep the audience excited about her character in Tiger 3. The report further claims that Kat has poured all her blood and sweat into the film and has done some outstanding actions which will definitely blow people’s minds.

It has been recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan will Join Salman Khan to start shooting for his stint in Tiger 3. As for Katrina Kaif, she also has Jee le Zaraa in her kitty alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

