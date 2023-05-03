Advertisement

Alia Bhatt is currently dominating the headlines with her first appearance at the Met Gala 2023, where she ruled the runway in designer Prabal Gurung’s couture. The actress looked ethereal in her pearl-studded outfit and straight out of a Disney film. There’s a viral video of Alia doing the rounds on social media where American paparazzi can be seen addressing her by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name, and netizens are reacting to it, dragging Zendaya and Tom Holland in the comments. Scroll below to watch the video.

Alia enjoys a massive fan following among her fans, especially on social media, with over 77 million followers on Instagram. Now if you’re wondering why fans are discussing Tom and Zen in the comments under Alia’s video is because, recently, the Spider-Man actors visited India to attend NMACC, and while posing for the paps, you could hear Indian media calling them by funny names.

A Reddit page named ‘Bolly Blinds & Gossip’ took to their official handle and shared the video of American paparazzi calling Alia Bhatt by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name from the Met Gala 2023. In the video, Alia can be seen happily posing at the iconic stairs runway;

Take a look at it below:

Reacting to Alia’s video on social media, a user commented, “They are taking revenge for jhandeya and tommy.”

Another user commented, “Jhandeya ikde ikde” ka badla le rhe h.”

A third commented, “😳 Well damn, this really was a reality check for Alia. Hollywood really don’t know of her existence.”

A fourth commented, “American paps taking their “yeh shakira hai kya” revenge.”

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt getting called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Met Gala 2023? Tell us in the comments below.

