Bollywood actresses have always been the epitome of grace, beauty, and style. When it comes to red carpet events, award functions, and photoshoots, they never fail to leave us awestruck with their stunning fashion choices. From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, here are 5 Bollywood actresses who took our breath away adorned in beautiful white pearls.

Alia Bhatt – Regarded as one of the most versatile actresses in the industry, Alia Bhatt looked nothing short of a princess at the MET Ball, where she made her debut in a white bridal gown with 100,000 pearls embroidered on it. The bow of pearls clipped in her hair and her enchanting smile added to the overall elegance of her look.

Saiee Manjrekar – Saiee Manjrekar, the rising star of Bollywood, has already made her mark with her incredible acting skills and impeccable fashion sense. For the Filmfare awards, she donned an elegant white bodycon gown with a halter back, and her free-flowing waves and white diamond earrings perfectly complemented the dress.

Deepika Padukone – Known for her stunning looks and effortless style, Deepika Padukone looked surreal in a white blouse with pearls paired with a white embellished saree. She flaunted this beautiful attire at an appearance in Dubai, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her.

Sonakshi Sinha, the unconventional beauty of Bollywood, looked like a dream in a white saree with pearls on the border. The Indo-western drape and the white bralette blouse added a modern touch to the look, but the pearls at the border stole the show.

